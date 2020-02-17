TshisaLIVE

Ladysmith Black Mambazo planned huge 60th birthday bash for this year

Now the group is planning weeklong tributes for their founder Joseph Shabalala who died last week

17 February 2020 - 06:04 By TimesLIVE
Joseph Shabalala celebrating his birthday at the launch of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's album 'Wenyukela' at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in March 2003.
Joseph Shabalala celebrating his birthday at the launch of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's album 'Wenyukela' at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in March 2003.
Image: Gallo Images

Several memorial services to pay tribute to the late Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala will take place across the country this week, the group’s manager Xolani Majozi said at the weekend.

“Professor Joseph Shabalala was a global icon, a valued and celebrated father figure of our rainbow nation, whose untimely death came at the time when Ladysmith Black Mambazo is currently touring the USA and planned to tour around the country later this year,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

On their return to SA, the group had planned to celebrate their 60th anniversary with a huge birthday bash.   

“There are a number of planned pre-funeral activities to celebrate the life and times of Professor Shabalala as a global icon, and to give an opportunity for ordinary South Africans to come together in various provinces to pay their last respects to our globally celebrated hero.”

The events planned for this week are:

  • Ladysmith: Professor Joseph Shabalala Memorial Service open to all artists and all citizens, to be held at Ladysmith Indoor Sports Centre on Tuesday, February 18 from 11am
  • Durban: Professor Joseph Shabalala Memorial Service open to all artists and general citizens, to be held at the Durban Playhouse on Wednesday, February 19 from 1pm — 4pm
  • Joburg: Professor Joseph Shabalala Memorial Service open to all artists and general citizens, on Thursday, February 20, Standard Bank arena, 1pm — 4pm
  • Ladysmith: The official funeral service, AG Magubane stadium in Steadville, Saturday, February 22.

Shabalala died in a Pretoria hospital on Tuesday at the age of 78 after a long illness.

MORE

The mystical dreams of Joseph Shabalala that powered Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Every night for six months a group of children dressed in robes would visit Joseph Shabalala and sing to him in his dreams. Their words were ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir pays tribute to music legend Joseph Shabalala

'Baba Joseph Shabalala we stand on your shoulders and your music will live forever,' says the Ndlovu Youth Choir
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Five must-read articles on Joseph Shabalala

Here are five must-read stories on Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle on Itu break-up: I couldn't fully remember why I fell in love with him TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE
  5. 5 looks Enhle Mbali is serving that have us hot under the collar TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Politicians react to SONA 2020
#SONA2020 top talking points: All you need to know
X