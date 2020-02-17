Nomsa Buthelezi feels free after 'blocking and deleting' fake friend

Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Nomsa revealed that on her journey to loving herself the way she deserves, she had to open her eyes to people who were negatively contributing to her life.

"I have learnt to let go of certain people who aren't as happy as I am about me putting myself and my happiness first. Once I realised how freeing that is I also learnt to treasure the people who truly have my interest at heart," she told TshisaLIVE.

In an interview last year, Nomsa made it clear than when she was planning her wedding, she would not have people who were not genuinely happy for her.

“As a same-sex couple, we have had way too many people smile with us, only to turn and say nasty things about us. Or people who pretend to be happy for us, but wish bad things for us. We don’t want such energy on our wedding day.

“Your wedding day is all about you and your partner sharing your happiness with your family and close friends. I’ve decided I won’t have any bridesmaids at my wedding. I’ve had too many friends turn on me, so only my children will be at the front with me. The few good friends I do have will wear a special colour that matches ours to show who they are.”