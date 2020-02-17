Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila has been left frustrated after a "disgruntled" former domestic worker filed a case of unfair dismissal against her with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA).

Pebetsi took to her Insta Stories to vent about a predicament in which she found herself, allegedly thanks to her former helper.

"So I just thought I should come out and actually express my anger, disappointment and my frustration at this point in time. I mean, I am seeing flames at this time (all because) I tried doing good by giving a person a job (not knowing) that same person will land me in such a predicament."

The actress went on to explain the situation, saying that after hiring the helper, she started noticing red flags when the helper apparently asked for a money advance just over one month after she began working for her.

The mother of one said as the stories behind the helper's motivation for the advance request began sounding more "exaggerated" and extreme, she thought it best to let her go. That is when she was summoned to the CCMA over unfair dismissal.

Pebetsi said she felt her former helper was taking advantage of the fact that she works on TV, and was perhaps operating under the assumption that she has money.

Later, after being bombarded with DMs by women who have dealt with similar problems, Pebetsi took her timeline to explain her situation again, and asked for advice from her fans.