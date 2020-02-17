Prince Kaybee on being given special treatment at church
“I didn't understand this because I thought church is the one place where people are treated the same”
It goes without saying that the church is a place used for worship, but little did Prince Kaybee expect that he'd be treated differently because of his celebrity status.
The Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared his disbelief on Twitter at how he suddenly got “special treatment” from his pastors after becoming famous.
Kaybee said he also “suddenly” started getting motivational messages in his social media inbox.
“After being famous my pastor wanted to see me, one of the church leaders started sending me motivating DMs, I knew right there I was gonna be soon called to sit in the front.
“I didn't understand this because I thought church is the one place where people are treated the same.”
After being famous my pastor wanted to see me, one of the church leaders started sending me motivating DM’s, I knew right there I was gnna be soon called to sit in the front. I ddnt understand this coz I thought church is the one place where ppl are treated the same.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 13, 2020
Soon fans flooded his timeline with their opinions on the topic, with many saying that the pastors were just eyeing the tithing that they would get from Kaybee.
I have less faith in church, have been for years. I currently subscribe to non. I,however, want to grow my relationship with God. Im not famous but you start earning church treats you different.— Phillip-Sandisa (@philp_msandi) February 13, 2020
Don't swipe that AMG for him pic.twitter.com/REeRwOZ0Ok— SomeOne's Son💦 (@MrLue_SA) February 13, 2020
No.... Churches are full of hypocrites, you are now an asset and they will do any and everything to make sure you are happy and you are part of decision makers because of your game and soon ur tithe will be "more" and you will receive more blessings 😒— ThandaMabaso (@ThandaMabaso2) February 13, 2020
The Pastor checking your every weekend gig guide and calculating your estimate of the 10% tithes in his head like "G-Wagon is that you?" pic.twitter.com/8jNDu1wGXZ— IG: kingstuz_sa (@djkingstuz) February 13, 2020
It depends how you percieve life, i believe by now you have been Thanking God for the success and favour he has shown you. If God has chosen to be be treated like a Prince as you call yourself , dont see yourself any less because of the surrounded building— Cleoshiburi💞 (@cleoshiburi) February 13, 2020