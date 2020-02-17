Prince Kaybee on being given special treatment at church

It goes without saying that the church is a place used for worship, but little did Prince Kaybee expect that he'd be treated differently because of his celebrity status.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker shared his disbelief on Twitter at how he suddenly got “special treatment” from his pastors after becoming famous.

Kaybee said he also “suddenly” started getting motivational messages in his social media inbox.

“After being famous my pastor wanted to see me, one of the church leaders started sending me motivating DMs, I knew right there I was gonna be soon called to sit in the front.

“I didn't understand this because I thought church is the one place where people are treated the same.”