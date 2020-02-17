Rami Chuene responds to 'Saftas snub': They should have cast the net wider
The SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas) nominations were released recently, and Rami Chuene didn't score a nod, something that left actress Nokuthula Mavuso and many other tweeps asking questions about the credibility of the awards.
Award season in the acting industry always splits Mzansi. While most people seemed to generally agree with the batch of nominees announced recently, there was no ignoring the apparent "snub" of some actors, including Rami.
Fellow actress Nokuthula was one of the people who queried why Rami was not nominated.
If fans had their way, Rami would be among those who got the nod for keeping viewers glued to their screens. Her character, TGOM, is one of the most on TV.
Rami used her response to Nokuthula's tweet as an opportunity to school Twitter on how productions recommend the best actor candidates for the awards.
The actress also revealed that a production she worked with over the past year only submitted one best actor and one best actress recommendation.
"It starts with the production submitting me. Only one best actor and one best actress were submitted, with all those leads. Imagine! They should have cast the net wider, like other productions. So we’ll sit together in the losers' corner and root for Loy," she said.
Rami said she hopes the Saftas will make it possible for actors to submit themselves as worthy of recognition, instead having the production "play God".
"Hopefully Saftas (organisers) will soon allow artists to submit themselves and not leave production to play God over artists. Without a submission, we never know if we could have made it. Kudos to productions that submitted most of their cast and crew. The recognition is worth it," Rami said.
Attempts to contact the Saftas for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this story.
Despite their concerns, both Rami and Nokuthula went on to congratulate the nominees.
Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it. A thespian, a sister and friend. I appreciate you & the gift that you are to our industry. And I love you endlessly @kgchristopher 🎊🎉❤️🙌🏾 #SAFTAs14 https://t.co/wSW1I1vdhz— Rami Chuene🌈🏳️🌈 (@ramichuene) February 14, 2020