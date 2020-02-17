WATCH | Lerato K got a Kardashian-level Valentine’s Day room full of roses surprise
We are still stannin'
17 February 2020 - 09:30
While many of us were having Valentine's Day naps or chilling in front of the TV, Lerato Kganyago's home was filled to the brim with rose petals.
The passage was filled with her name spelt out in roses and in the lounge, musicians serenaded her on piano and saxophone.
“This week I had a bit of a heavy heart but there will always be those people that put a smile on your face ❤️,” she wrote on social media.
Celebs, including Pearl Modiadie, K Naomi, Linda Mtoba, Khanyi Mbau and Enhle Mbali, filled her comments section with messages gushing about the gesture.
It was similar to a gesture by US star Travis Scott, who surprised his bae, Kylie Jenner, on her birthday last year by covering the floor of her home with a thick layer of red rose petals.