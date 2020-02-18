TshisaLIVE

Abigail Kubeka calls on musicians to join her in fight against abuse

‘After the horrific incident, I'm fine - but it's affecting me emotionally'

18 February 2020 - 06:00 By Masego Seemela and Nonhlanhla Msibi
Abigail Kubeka is hosting an event to fight violence against women.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Esa Alexander

Veteran actress and singer Abigail Kubeka is standing against gender-based violence with an event in Soweto on Tuesday.

The actress will host community members at her home in Orlando West - and is inviting musicians from across the country to join her. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the veteran star said she was grateful to former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for inviting her to be part of the Stop Violence campaign after an incident at the hands of a taxi driver last year.

Abigail Kubeka will speak out this week.
Image: Supplied

In October, Mam' Abigail was involved in a collision with a taxi driver in Soweto while on her way to work. She escaped the alleged assault by a taxi driver with only a black eye and swollen lip. 

“They choose me to be the face of the Stop Violence campaign for now because of the incident which occurred not long ago. The incident didn't only happen to me, but it happens to many people on a daily basis. They don't like to talk about it, but prefer to be silent,” she said.

Mam' Abigail explained that the campaign aims to encourage people to take a stand against abusive situations.

She is still waiting for the police to help her find justice in her assault case. No arrests have been made.

"After the horrific incident, I'm fine - but it's affecting me emotionally. The painful part of it is that the perpetrator is still at large. No arrest has been made. Maybe he went overseas. But I'm happy that I'm alive," she said.

“I didn't go for counselling. Instead I'm counselling myself, like other people - and moving on."

Mam'Abigail said she she would speak to Dlamini about making the event an annual one. 

