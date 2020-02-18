IN MEMES | Ntate Maputla can’t get over his wifey Meikie owning a gun

Skeem Saam fans have found themselves split by John Maputla's behaviour since he found out his wife Meikie bought a gun without telling him.

Viewers of the popular soapie have been divided into two different camps, with some feeling Maputla (played by Afrika Tsoai) shouldn't be so affected by the fact that his wife owns a gun, and others feeling like his wife's personality is enough excuse for the man to fear for his life.

John called the pastor to ask for prayers for his marriage because the fact that Meikie had a gun left him scared about his safety.

Meikie (played by Harriet Manamela) bought a gun without consulting John, and then went on to use the weapon to shoot Tumishang. While her followers decided to stan forever, others felt she "disrespected" John by not talking to him.

Some think he needs to get over it and be thankful he married a warrior queen.