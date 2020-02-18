TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Ntate Maputla can’t get over his wifey Meikie owning a gun

18 February 2020 - 11:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Ntate Maputla is worried about his safety after his wife purchased a weapon.
Ntate Maputla is worried about his safety after his wife purchased a weapon.
Image: Twitter/Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam fans have found themselves split by John Maputla's behaviour since he found out his wife Meikie bought a gun without telling him.

Viewers of the popular soapie have been divided into two different camps, with some feeling  Maputla (played by Afrika Tsoai) shouldn't be so affected by the fact that his wife owns a gun, and others feeling like his wife's personality is enough excuse for the man to fear for his life.

John called the pastor to ask for prayers for his marriage because the fact that Meikie had a gun left him scared about his safety.

Meikie (played by Harriet Manamela) bought a gun without consulting John, and then went on to use the weapon to shoot Tumishang. While her followers decided to stan forever, others felt she "disrespected" John by not talking to him.

Some think he needs to get over it and be thankful he married a warrior queen.

IN MEMES | 'Skeem Saam's' Mokgadi vs Meikie is a flammable relationship!

There's always something catching fire between the two!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted

Pebetsi has been summoned by the CCMA
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES | Meikie bought a gun & shot it ... fans can't help but stan!

Hebanna! Where and when did Meikie even get a gun?
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Forget Noah, can 'Skeem Saam’s' Leeto adopt us?

Haaibo! The new year is barely two weeks old and already Mzansi has trust issues
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  3. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X