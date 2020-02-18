Itu’s bae Sphelele spills the tea on their age gap and having 'more kids'

Mzansi's favourite couple, Itumeleng Khune and his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, are proud parents of a bouncing baby girl, Amogelang Zenande Khune.

Being an excited new mom, Sphelele shared her experience of motherhood with an Instagram Stories Q&A with her fans this week.

She opened up about giving birth and the age gap between her and hubby Itu.

She said she was not bothered by the 10-year age gap and always dreamed of having a family at a young age.

Even though their baby is barely a month old, Sphelele said she and Itu were open to having more children.

“I want three, but the husband believes in balancing the equation.”

The couple had a traditional wedding late last year. Sphelele hinted that they won't be having a white wedding soon because they want Amogelang to be their flower girl.

“Once she starts walking, then we will let you know.”

She also said her hubby was in the delivery room with her in a Joburg hospital when she had a natural birth.

“Yep, we started this marathon together, so we decided to finish it together.”

When asked for a glimpse of baby K, Sphelele said: “Lol! No, but all you must know is that she looks like her dad.”

“Before she was born I was told that the baby looks like the dad and obviously I [was] like, hell no. Until today, I still get told that she looks like her dad [not] me ... such betrayal.”

A follower asked her if they spoke in isiZulu or Setswana, to which she replied: “Mommy speaks to her baby in isiZulu and the dad to her in Setswana.

She also gave advice to an unmarried follower who wants a baby: “Yoh, just make sure that you are ready for what may come your way. I'm sure you wouldn't want to be a student while raising a child, so finish your studies and sort your life, and then be a mommy. Babes are expensive, so better be ready financially ... holistically.

“Make sure that he wants the baby more than you do. I hope this is helpful.”