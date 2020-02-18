LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding

“Like, I'm still looking forward to their wedding, that Showmax experience. It's so crazy because I wasn't invited by the way.

"I was a little bit touched that I wasn't invited because when I came into the game, I looked up to Somizi. He was like an industry father and a lot of industry people didn't like our relationship and got into our relationship and interfered. They caused a rift between him and I.”

Lasizwe said after his fallout with SomG, things would be awkward when they were around each other.

“I'm sure Somizi told Mohale, 'it's a little bit tense with me and Lasizwe', or whatever happened or transpired. Until this day, I don't know what caused the rift between him and I.”

Even though he wasn't invited to the wedding, Lasizwe wished them all the very best with their marriage.

Lasizwe revealed that he has bagged a third season for his hit reality show, @LasizweFake It till You Make It, in which he'll show his fans the love of his life.

“I'm discovering that this year I might be in a relationship. I might not be in a relationship. I'm discovering a lot of things about myself. People need to keep a lookout for my third season where they might see who I'm dating.”