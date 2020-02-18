Mihlali Ndamase's won't vibe with a dude for a year!- 'Please respect my time!'

Mihlali Ndamase has shut down what seemed like the rise of "#WasteHerTime2020" on her Tl, saying she will never stick to a guy who just wants them to vibe.

Vibing, for all the non-cool kids, is basically the talking stage of courtship, which can also be the hanging out, Netflix and chill without any labels stage.

A well-meaning brother put it to Twitter that if a guy and a girl are serious about having a relationship that will last, they need to vibe for at least six to 12 months before they move into the next stage of their relationship.