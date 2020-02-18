TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase won't vibe with a dude for a year: 'Please respect my time!'

18 February 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Influencer Mihlali Ndamase won't stick with a man who is just into vibing.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase has shut down what seemed like the rise of "#WasteHerTime2020" on her Tl, saying she will never stick to a guy who just wants them to vibe.

Vibing, for all the non-cool kids, is basically the talking stage of courtship, which can also be the hanging out, Netflix and chill without any labels stage.

A well-meaning brother put it to Twitter that if a guy and a girl are serious about having a relationship that will last, they need to vibe for at least six to 12 months before they move into the next stage of their relationship.

Needless to say, Mihlali and her follower, were not about that type of life.

"Please respect my time, we are not vibing for a year. If I vibe with you for that long, best believe angivibi nawe wedwa bhuti" she said.

Most of her followers loved her honesty about the matter and  admitted that vibing for that long was also not a thing for them.

Her spicy, unfiltered response rang true to what she told TshisaLIVE in a previous interview about being authentic, even on the social media streets.

“I'm not trying to be anybody else but myself. So I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or you leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent."

So if you are planning to shoot your shot with Mihlali, you better bring more than just vibes.

Okkurrr?

