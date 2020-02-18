Prince Kaybee joins calls for FW de Klerk to be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize

Prince Kaybee is calling for former president FW de Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize after he remarked that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

De Klerk has been widely condemned following a statement by his foundation disputing that apartheid was a crime against humanity. The former president this week apologised for the statement.

There have been calls for De Klerk to be stripped of the prize he received together with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their work in ending apartheid.

Kaybee shared his views and frustrations about the irresponsible comments made by De Klerk, saying the former president shouldn't be let go easily and action needed to be taken against him.

He also called for De Klerk to be removed from all democratic activities if his peace prize can't be stripped.

“We cannot have killers like De Klerk denying and defending apartheid with no action taken. If his Nobel Peace Prize can’t be stripped away, we must remove him from all democratic activities. If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us.”