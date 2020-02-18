Prince Kaybee joins calls for FW de Klerk to be stripped of Nobel Peace Prize
“If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us”
Prince Kaybee is calling for former president FW de Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize after he remarked that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.
De Klerk has been widely condemned following a statement by his foundation disputing that apartheid was a crime against humanity. The former president this week apologised for the statement.
There have been calls for De Klerk to be stripped of the prize he received together with Nelson Mandela in 1993 for their work in ending apartheid.
Kaybee shared his views and frustrations about the irresponsible comments made by De Klerk, saying the former president shouldn't be let go easily and action needed to be taken against him.
He also called for De Klerk to be removed from all democratic activities if his peace prize can't be stripped.
“We cannot have killers like De Klerk denying and defending apartheid with no action taken. If his Nobel Peace Prize can’t be stripped away, we must remove him from all democratic activities. If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us.”
We cannot have killers like De Klerk denying and defending apartheid with no action taken. If his Nobel Peace Prize can’t be stripped away then we must remove him from all democratic activities. If we don’t act now, these apartheid racists will continue to disrespect us!— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 17, 2020
According to the Nobel Foundation that manages the finances and administration of the prizes, once awarded, the prize cannot be taken away from an individual.
The rules of the foundation state: “No appeals may be made against the decision of a prize-awarding body with regard to the award of a prize.
“Proposals received for the award of a prize, and investigations and opinions concerning the award of a prize, may not be divulged. Should divergent opinions have been expressed in connection with the decision of a prize-awarding body concerning the award of a prize, this may not be included in the record or otherwise divulged.”
TV personality Nandi Madida joined the topic that was trending on Tuesday morning, saying karma was going to turn around on De Klerk.
Karma will get you when you least expect it.. #DeKlerkMustFall— Nandi Madida (@Nandi_Madida) February 18, 2020
Feeling like Kaybee had a point, social media users shared their views about his call for De Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize.
Stop recognising foreign white awards that are given by white people to whites & blacks who serve their agenda.— King Penuel 👑 (@kingpenuel) February 17, 2020
I don't remember them giving a Nobel Prize to MLK, Malcolm X, Bantu Biko, Mangaliso Sobukwe... only to black gents who forgave white murderers.
👏well said comrade hits maker 🔥🔥— Mikhongelo The Creative (@Mikhongelodings) February 17, 2020
We fuse politics & music
Then we shape the country
He's a human being, an African. Which De Klerk said, are not humans.— Emmanuel (@MalepeME) February 17, 2020