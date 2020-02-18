TshisaLIVE

Sho Madjozi bags ANOTHER international award nomination

18 February 2020 - 09:14 By Masego Seemela
Sho Madjozi has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award.
Sho Madjozi has been nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award.
Image: Instagram/Sho Madjozi

Just when you thought she was done, our girl Sho Madjozi keeps proving over and over again that she's a force to be reckoned with.

Picking up from a successful 2019, it looks as if Sho is well on her way to another great year. She bagged a nomination for a Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award this week.

The Tsonga rapper is in the running to win an award in the category for Favourite African Star.

Sho is not the only SA artist who's nominated in the awards. Singer Shekhinah is also in the category, while comedian Prev Reddy and TikTok sensation Chane Grobler have been nominated for the African Social Media Star award.

The ceremony will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning rapper Chance the Rapper at the Forum in Inglewood, California, on March 22.

Last year, Sho won a Best International Act BET award and it looks as if she's not about to stop collecting international prizes.

Since the success of her hit song, John Cena, Sho has got more international recognition and earlier this month shared the stage with DJ Diplo at Super Bowl party BUDX in Miami, Florida.

Sho also recently made a guest appearance at the NBA All-Star game in Chicago.

It looks as if our girl has really solidified her name in the States.

MORE

Sho Madjozi on new scholarship for aspiring female producers

The scholarship opportunity will be granted to a female student that has an interest in sound engineering and studio work.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Sho and Moonchild SLAYED the hell out of #BudXMiami

We stan African superstar queens!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Sho Madjozi has got all the looks, and we rate them

Iyo! Sho Madjozi continues to slay her signature looks
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  3. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X