Thirty-tier cake & 12 white horses! Somhale reveal deets of their white wedding

As Mzansi waits in anticipation to see exactly what went down at Somizi and Mohale's exclusive white wedding, the extravagant pair has let slip some numbers that went into making their fairytale ceremony happen.

The devil is always in the details and the couple didn't leave a second of their day unaccounted for.

Chatting to Mo Flava on Metro FM, Somgaga and Mohale revealed their highlights from the wedding.

Like how they had a team of 30 wedding planners. Imagine!

They also revealed that every groom was responsible for their guest list. They had 480 guests at their traditional wedding and 240 at their white wedding.

While Somizi's extrovert personality may lead you to believe he was responsible for some of the “out-of-the-box" details, it was actually Mohale who was totes extra in the planning process.

“He wanted a 30-tier cake. He wanted to arrive on a horse cart with 12 white horses," Somizi explained.

Somhale fans, who are holding their breaths for Monday's Showmax special on the nuptials, will have to wait a bit longer for the white-wedding episode.

“The wedding is a four-part series and the white wedding (episode) will be the finale."

The pair have also revealed that they plan to have a third wedding in Italy. They will honeymoon about April in Dubai and also do the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

Levels!

Meanwhile, the newlyweds are enjoying married life.

This romantic gesture is one of the many times they've left Mzansi “oohing and aahing" all over the place.

Just watch!