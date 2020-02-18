TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Nicki Minaj proves her twerking credentials with racy video

18 February 2020 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Nicki Minaj posted a saucy twerking video on Instagram to prove she does not always use a body double. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/WireImage)
Nicki Minaj has something to say to all those who doubt her twerking skills and think she uses a body double in her videos, posting a clip of her shaking her booty for the world.

The star broke the internet on Monday when she posted a saucy twerking video on Instagram.

In the clip, the Anaconda star is seen on a bed wearing a tight outfit and twerking for the camera.

* WARNING: Video contains some nudity

Nicki then took a shot at those who claimed she doesn't do her own stunts in videos, posting another pic of her in face in the video and captioning it “I don't even think it's her”.

Nicki has admitted to using a body double in some of her music videose.

According to Paper, Blac Chyna was Nicki's stunt double in the video for Kanye West's hit song Monster, “due to her ASSets.”

