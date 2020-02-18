TshisaLIVE

Zodwa hits back at people mocking her hustle: Ok’salayo, I’m making money!

18 February 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Zodwa Wabantu won't let the opinion's of others rain on her parade.
Zodwa Wabantu won't let the opinion's of others rain on her parade.
Image: Instagram/Zodwa Wabantu

If there's one thing Zodwa Wabantu won't sleep on, its her money. That is the reason why she won't consult haters about her brand.

Zodwa has monetised her brand better than most people, but her approach to marketing herself and her latest project, a perfume range, isn't always conventional.

Still, she won't "suddenly" take advice from Twitter know-it-alls.

"I know the fragrance wasn't what people expected from me but I am a risk-taker and I will make sure the risk pays off. People can say what they want, but at the end of the day it is my money and I will invest it however I see fit. I didn't ask for anyone's advice when I started dancing for a living and being an entertainer. I won't start now that I have a brand that feeds me and my family," Zodwa told TshisaLIVE.

After she released her reality show and some merchandise, Zodwa decided last year to grow her entrepreneurial roster with a fragrance.

She released two scents of her new perfume, called Touchable Day and Touchable Night eau de perfume. 

Despite the naysayers, Zodwa is convinced  the business ventures will prove haters wrong, and she's been hustling like her life depends on it.

"Ok'salayo, I'm making money. It may not be a lot at this moment but I know it will grow even more as long as I hustle."

Zodwa’s fans question her 'realness' after skin lightning ad

"I'm just greedy and when it comes to my money, I don't play"
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SNAPS | Zodwa Wabantu and her bae are still going strong

Zodwa Wabantu and Vusi are still madly in love, judging by their recent pics.
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Zodwa Wabantu explains why she won't hide her own or her son's failures for anybody!

Zodwa is doing parenting the Zodwa way and that's it!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zodwa Wabantu: I'm not ashamed to say my son is repeating a grade

Zodwa has called out parents who ill-treat their children for failing
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  3. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  4. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's what Mohale surprised Somizi with for Valentine's Day TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Battle for meat and 'safety cabins': Coronavirus lockdown in China leads to ...
Decade-long government failure leaves Limpopo community risking their life for ...
X