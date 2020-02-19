DJ Zinhle's focusing on Kairo: Negotiating things is becoming more difficult the more she grows

DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo Forbes, is getting increasingly good at negotiating things with her mommy, which means Zinhle has to up her game to get her way these days. She shared her journey with fans.

Kairo is four years old and it appears the bigger that number gets, the more explaining mommy has to do whenever she has to leave.

While it looks like it's truly back to co-parenting for Zinhle and her baby daddy, AKA, the DJ has been trying to adapt her parenting skills to her intelligent daughter.

“Negotiating things with my child is becoming more difficult the more she grows. Going to work has never been this hard. She is not hearing it these days,” Zinhle said.