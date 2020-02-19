Google moemish says Sho Majozi is 15 years old, and tweeps lose their minds!
A Google search moemish catapulted Sho Madjozi to the Twitter trends list after the search engine “revealed” Sho is 15 years old.
We know that melanin does the things that make the pots to be done when it comes to ageing. However, there's just no way Sho was born in 2004, mntase, because then moghel would still be in high school.
A user posted the screengrab and tweeps lost their minds all over the TL.
@ShoMadjozi Google your age please. The whole South Africa needs to know the truth😂🔥— DarkSkinnyBoy (@DarkSkinnyNigg1) February 18, 2020
Yes. We also typed in “Sho Madjozi age” and the good ol' search engine said sis is 15.
Haibo, is Sho Madjozi really 15 years old? 🤔 👀 pic.twitter.com/dyIzupvrLI— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) February 19, 2020
Ayt, so while we (and err'body) have no idea why Google thinks sis is only 15, we know she is actually 27 years old.
Sho, whose real name is Maya Wegerif, was born in 1992, on May 9. She'll be 28 this year.
Tweeps were left shook because the one place to ask questions and get answers was wrong.
Confusion reigned supreme on the streets for a while.
