TshisaLIVE

Google moemish says Sho Majozi is 15 years old, and tweeps lose their minds!

19 February 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Sho Madjozi's age was a top topic on Twitter.
Sho Madjozi's age was a top topic on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/ Sho Madjozi

A Google search moemish catapulted Sho Madjozi to the Twitter trends list after the search engine “revealed” Sho is 15 years old.

We know that melanin does the things that make the pots to be done when it comes to ageing. However, there's just no way Sho was born in 2004, mntase, because then moghel would still be in high school.

A user posted the screengrab and tweeps lost their minds all over the TL.

Yes. We also typed in “Sho Madjozi age” and the good ol' search engine said sis is 15.

Ayt, so while we (and err'body) have no idea why Google thinks sis is only 15, we know she is actually 27 years old.

Sho, whose real name is Maya Wegerif, was born in 1992, on May 9. She'll be 28 this year.

Tweeps were left shook because the one place to ask questions and get answers was wrong.

Confusion reigned supreme on the streets for a while.

MORE

Sho Madjozi bags ANOTHER international award nomination

Just when you thought she was done, our girl Sho Madjozi keeps proving over and over again that she's a force to be reckoned with
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Street meets smart in the MRP x Fikile Sokhulu Creative Collab

Young designer Fikile Sokhulu tells us about the inspiration behind her dynamic new collection for MRP.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

Sho Madjozi on new scholarship for aspiring female producers

The scholarship opportunity will be granted to a female student that has an interest in sound engineering and studio work.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Sho and Moonchild SLAYED the hell out of #BudXMiami

We stan African superstar queens!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  4. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  5. AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X