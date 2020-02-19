TshisaLIVE

Halala! Maps Maponyane’s burger joint named one of the world’s best by Bloomberg

19 February 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Maps Maponyane's burger joint is famous!
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

If you thought Maps Maponyane's burger joint in Linden, Johannesburg, was all hype and no substance, think again! The burgers there have been voted among the best in the world.

Yup! The whole world, not just Joburg or Mzansi.

BunsOut Burgers was the only South African burger joint to make international publication Bloomberg's list of “The World’s Best Burgers as Picked by Stars of Gastronomy”.

The list was selected by Michelin-star chefs and other culinary experts from around the world, and looks at a variety of burgers from fast-food restaurants to five-star establishments.

The restaurant was chosen by Lorna Maseko, who gushed over it.

“This new joint in suburban Linden is the first of actor and TV celebrity Maps Maponyane. It has attracted a lot of media attention. There are about a dozen burgers, including vegetarian and vegan options. Quirky names include Is It Brie You’re Looking For?.” she told the magazine.

Not bad for a restaurant that only opened in September last year.

TshisaLIVE attempted to contact Maps for comment on the accolade, but was told the man was travelling like a rock star and was spotted at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Berlin, Germany, on Monday.

He did, however, acknowledge Bloomberg's shout-out, retweeting an article on it.

