Joseph Tshabala used 'parliament' to discipline his children, recalls daughter

Joseph Shabalala did not believe in spanking his children despite being a disciplinarian.

This emerged at the isicathamiya icon's memorial service held in Durban on Wednesday.

His daughter Cindy Shabalala revealed this while speaking fondly of her father.

“He never beat us up or shouted, but he took us to what we called parliament – his bedroom where he would spend sometimes three hours talking about everything until he asked you why you did what you did,” she said.

Cindy, now a mother, said she uses the same approach, which she said was wise, in disciplining her own children.

“What I learnt is that you can build a child without beating them. He raised us with respect and love. I have never seen him angry, he did not believe in using violence,” she added.

Shabalala, founder of Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died at the age of 78 last week. His deteriorating health forced him to retire from the group in 2014.

The second of three memorial services held for him this week, was characterised by a celebration of a life well lived with musical items honouring his immense contribution to South African art.

Speaking on behalf of his children, Cindy thanked her father for raising all his children “under one roof” and instilling in them humility, love and patience.

“We have received messages of support, we acknowledge and thank everyone for your kind words and for celebrating our father with us,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a special Official Funeral Category 2 ceremony for Shabalala which takes place on Saturday in his hometown of Ladysmith.