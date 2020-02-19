Minnie Dlamini to bring a twist to the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards
Media personality Minnie Dlamini is set to host the third annual DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards and hopes to bring a different twist to the awards ceremony.
The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast live from the Ticketpro Dome on March 14.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Minnie expressed her excitement at hosting this year's awards. “I couldn't be more excited to celebrate the South African entertainment industry as a whole. These are the only awards that celebrate excellence in entertainment, sport and ordinary South Africans doing extraordinary things.”
She explained that this year's awards were going to be different and will be hosted at a bigger venue than in previous years.
“This year the awards are going to be very different and I love different. We are going to be at the dome, so it's going to be bigger and the format is very exciting. I can't give too much away but it's going to be a party.”
Minnie hinted at some surprises at the event.
“I've hosted so many awards shows and the plan is to outdo what I've done previously. I am proud to have started the dramatic outfit changes in the SA awards scene, so that can be expected but with a twist.”
She reiterated that she didn't want the awards ceremony to be like the previous shows she's worked on.
“I'm celebrating ten years in the industry and this couldn't be a better honour to celebrate that milestone.”
The awards, which are voted for by the public, aim to honour the year’s biggest achievers across 11 different entertainment categories.
The nominee who earns the highest overall number of votes will receive the The Ultimate Viewers’ Choice award. This hotly contested race demands that the winner gets more than a million votes.