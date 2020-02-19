'Muvhango's' MacDonald Ndou says fans must know KK is a real 'Die Hard'

It's not looking good for Muvhango's much-loved KK villain in the current storyline, but actor Macdonald Ndou has come out to give KK's fans some hope.

Known to be a proud man, KK has never been the kind to apologise to anyone, no matter how wrong he is. Recently, however, the man has been super vulnerable thanks to his deteriorating health.

Macdonald said KK's fans shouldn't give up on him because his "resurrection" is almost certain.

"Fans must follow the story with some hope because as fans should know by now, KK is not the type to die easily. For me, fans need to also look out for a great performance because this was a very great story. KK is about to take his fans on an exciting ride," Macdonald told TshisaLIVE.

For example, this scene was totally unlike KK.