Pabee Moganedi speaks out about not feeling safe on set

Actress Pabee Moganedi no longer feels completely safe doing what she loves, and has spoken out about men in her work space lacking boundaries.

The actress shared her frustration on Twitter in a thread condemning male behaviour on set.

“It pains me deeply to think the place I feel most at home, the place where I do what I know and love best, is not and has not been a completely safe space for me as a woman.”

Pabee revealed that some male actors in the industry lack respect for female cast members.

“Men in my work spaces lack boundaries, lack respect. It's basically sexual harassment.”

Pabee added that the male actors' behaviour often leave female cast members feeling uncomfortable.

“These men make us uncomfortable and violate our privacy on sets and then chuckle when we raise our voices. But, of course, we gotta keep filming because the show must go on. One day I'm gonna have this conversation out loud. I have reached my limit. I love my work and this is not it.”