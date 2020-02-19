TshisaLIVE

Parliament is being undermined, says AKA on Sona debate chaos

19 February 2020 - 13:04 By Cebelihle Bhengu
AKA says politicians don't respect parliament and its purpose.
Rapper and ANC supporter AKA says politicians on Tuesday reduced parliament to what Twitter would be “if it was a place”.

He joined scores of South Africans who shared their views on EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC MP Boy Mamabolo's heated exchange and accusations of domestic violence during the state of the nation address debate (Sona).

The Supa Mega also accused the politicians of failing to engage each other on serious issues and of undermining parliament's existence.

Redi Tlhabi, also weighed in on the matter, saying South African women should not expect politicians to intervene in their fight against toxic men. must not expect the intervention of politicians in their fight against “toxic men and lawmakers”.  

Penny Lebyane also responded, calling Mamabolo petty for accusing Malema of abusing his wife and saying he would need to provide proof of the allegations.

