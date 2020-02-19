Parliament is being undermined, says AKA on Sona debate chaos

Rapper and ANC supporter AKA says politicians on Tuesday reduced parliament to what Twitter would be “if it was a place”.

He joined scores of South Africans who shared their views on EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC MP Boy Mamabolo's heated exchange and accusations of domestic violence during the state of the nation address debate (Sona).

The Supa Mega also accused the politicians of failing to engage each other on serious issues and of undermining parliament's existence.