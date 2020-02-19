Parliament is being undermined, says AKA on Sona debate chaos
Rapper and ANC supporter AKA says politicians on Tuesday reduced parliament to what Twitter would be “if it was a place”.
He joined scores of South Africans who shared their views on EFF leader Julius Malema and ANC MP Boy Mamabolo's heated exchange and accusations of domestic violence during the state of the nation address debate (Sona).
The Supa Mega also accused the politicians of failing to engage each other on serious issues and of undermining parliament's existence.
Parliament right now is basically just if Twitter was an actual place.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020
The saddest thing about what’s happening in parliament is that the whole purpose of the existence of a parliament is being undermined.— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 18, 2020
Redi Tlhabi, also weighed in on the matter, saying South African women should not expect politicians to intervene in their fight against toxic men. must not expect the intervention of politicians in their fight against “toxic men and lawmakers”.
Dear South African women. NONE of the Members of Parliament who "raised" violence against women (otherwise known as gender-based violence) are on your side. Not the men who raised it. Not the women who cheered. You are on your own against toxic men & lawmakers. ON YOUR OWN.— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) February 18, 2020
Penny Lebyane also responded, calling Mamabolo petty for accusing Malema of abusing his wife and saying he would need to provide proof of the allegations.
You are childish Boy... why did you say things you have proof of🙆🏾♀️ U r gonna need to back up it. Egos will be the end of you all. Parliament is not #Shešego streets or #Polokwane drinking holes u r there to do political work,u got petty so deal wt the consequences of ur actions. https://t.co/OwAKXT4Jtc— PennyLebyane💚AppRadioMama (@PennyLebyane) February 18, 2020