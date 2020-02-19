Pebetsi Matlaila on CCMA case: 'My story is my truth, it might help someone'

Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila was unimpressed when people flooded her social media with comments that she was "oversharing" when she told Mzansi about her recent nanny woes.

Earlier this month, the actress was summoned by the CCMA after her former domestic helper opened a case of unfair dismissal against her. This was after Pebetsi fired the helper due to grievances she had about her work ethic.

Taking to her Instagram, Pebetsi said: "So if there's one thing about me, those who know me very well know that I don't suffer the batho ba tla reng [what will people say] syndrome. I've developed a thick skin over time being cyberbullied on social media."

Pebetsi said she wasn't going to keep her problems to herself - despite comments from some people who thought she should - because she knew that others might benefit from her experience.