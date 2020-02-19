WATCH | Carpo’s reaction to holding a snake will have you in stitches

Can someone please tell President Cyril Ramaphosa to give Carpo a medal of honour or key to the country. The dude just conquered an Mzansi fear — holding a snake.

Cassper's bestie had the internet shaking with laughter this week when a video of him holding the snake was shared by Cass.

In the video, Carpo is paralysed with fear as two men put a snake around his neck. Legit! We have seen statues that move more than him.

“Stop breathing through the wound,” one person shouts as Carpo takes a deep breath and the camera zooms in on him.

You can even see the beads of sweat on his face.