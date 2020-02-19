'We don't cheat' - polygamist Musa Mseleku says cheating is a 'western' thing
Polygamist Musa Mseleku has managed to land himself on the Twitter “men are trash” list again after he made a statement that left Mnakwethu viewers feeling like he's supportive of destructive behaviour.
It seems that Mnakwethu is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to bringing debate -worthy content. Since the first episode of the show aired, it managed to spark different conversations across social media and mainstream media platforms about polygamy, polyandry, lobola, and many other topics.
Musa, a proud polygamist, was the core reason behind Twitter's tiff on Tuesday night when he made a statement that left tweeps shook.
Sandile asked Musa, through the mandate of the show, to help him introduce his desire to take a second wife. His wife, MaNzama, initially said no, on the basis that Sandile was basically asking her to accept the side-chick (Zinhle) he's been cheating with for a while.
In trying to help explain the situation to MaNzama, Musa then dropped a bomb of a statement.
“Khuzwayo (Sandile) is in love with Zinhle. Cheating is for western people. We don't cheat, we fall in love,” Musa said.
Here are viewers' reactions below.
“we don’t cheat we fall inlove” - Musa Mseleku #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/eG6VcRabxM— kamogelo_lucretia (@kamogelolucret1) February 18, 2020
Musa Mseleku just said cheating is a western thing, Zulu men fall in love. Haibo. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/AlESOyjFNy— ♥️🌸 14 FEBRUARY🎂🥂🎉 (@_uShukela_) February 18, 2020
Musa Mseleku says Cheating is a "Western thing" #Mnakwethu— Tinyiko Mpenyana (@tinyiko_tim) February 18, 2020
Musa said cheating is what?😳😳😳😳Kahleni boh! #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/vDWKGwSCv2— Omontle (@Omontle_Diome) February 18, 2020
Bathong, what is Musa saying about cheating?#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/n1jZhfTqDJ— Reneiloe Motaung (@MotaungReneiloe) February 18, 2020
Musa says cheating eye slungu, bona baya thanda aba cheate #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/KpHtjluynT— Sabs (@SabsMaebela) February 18, 2020
Heebaan!— Pedi_Hun 🦋 (@Motla_Tlhapane) February 18, 2020
Musa a re "We don't cheat, we love" bathong! Is he high??#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/sOYShE8uo2
Hey i see all the comments about #mnakwethu but damn the #definitionofcheating by Musa Mseleku pic.twitter.com/QTlYBQm4L0— Noni Dlamini (@nonilm) February 19, 2020
Cheating is a Western culture term😂😂😂😂tsii #Mnakwethu #Musa pic.twitter.com/9Ag1uwEuGF— Miss_James (@Ujong_ilanga) February 18, 2020