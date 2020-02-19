'We don't cheat' - polygamist Musa Mseleku says cheating is a 'western' thing

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has managed to land himself on the Twitter “men are trash” list again after he made a statement that left Mnakwethu viewers feeling like he's supportive of destructive behaviour.

It seems that Mnakwethu is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to bringing debate -worthy content. Since the first episode of the show aired, it managed to spark different conversations across social media and mainstream media platforms about polygamy, polyandry, lobola, and many other topics.

Musa, a proud polygamist, was the core reason behind Twitter's tiff on Tuesday night when he made a statement that left tweeps shook.

Sandile asked Musa, through the mandate of the show, to help him introduce his desire to take a second wife. His wife, MaNzama, initially said no, on the basis that Sandile was basically asking her to accept the side-chick (Zinhle) he's been cheating with for a while.

In trying to help explain the situation to MaNzama, Musa then dropped a bomb of a statement.

“Khuzwayo (Sandile) is in love with Zinhle. Cheating is for western people. We don't cheat, we fall in love,” Musa said.