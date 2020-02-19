TshisaLIVE

'We don't cheat' - polygamist Musa Mseleku says cheating is a 'western' thing

19 February 2020 - 11:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musa Mseleku is the host of 'controversial' show, 'Mnakwethu'.
Musa Mseleku is the host of 'controversial' show, 'Mnakwethu'.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku

Polygamist Musa Mseleku has managed to land himself on the Twitter “men are trash” list again after he made a statement that left Mnakwethu viewers feeling like he's supportive of destructive behaviour.

It seems that Mnakwethu is the gift that keeps on giving when it comes to bringing debate -worthy content. Since the first episode of the show aired, it managed to spark different conversations across social media and mainstream media platforms about polygamy, polyandry, lobola, and many other topics.

Musa, a proud polygamist, was the core reason behind Twitter's tiff on Tuesday night when he made a statement that left tweeps shook.

Sandile asked Musa, through the mandate of the show, to help him introduce his desire to take a second wife. His wife, MaNzama, initially said no, on the basis that Sandile was basically asking her to accept the side-chick (Zinhle) he's been cheating with for a while.

In trying to help explain the situation to MaNzama, Musa then dropped a bomb of a statement.

“Khuzwayo (Sandile) is in love with Zinhle. Cheating is for western people. We don't cheat, we fall in love,” Musa said.

Here are viewers' reactions below.

MORE

'The liver!' - Mnakwethu's Siphiwe cheated on his sangoma wife & tweeps can’t deal!

Viewers are convinced makhosi will 'deal' with her husband and his side-chick TRADITIONALLY
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Ayanda Borotho shuts down 'divorce' questions: My husband is happy

"Many would like to believe that I am divorced because of the things I write and speak about," Ayanda said.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Ayanda Borotho on her issue with polygamy: Modern men are selfish

Ayanda Borotho slammed men who use polygamy selfishly to satisfy their lust
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

IN MEMES | Fans have decided that 'Mnakwethu's' men are 'cheating trash'

That show should be called, "Meet My Steady Side Chick"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH | Kelly Khumalo's daughter has pipes for days TshisaLIVE
  3. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE
  4. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest: Hands off Zozi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X