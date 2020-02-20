Blaklez’s 'one more moment with Steve Biko': I’d ask him what he thinks of the SA he died for?

He said that people should all be humanitarians and work together to build society.

The muso also spoke on SA hip-hop, saying the biggest change he hopes to see is rappers “learn to coexist and respect each other”.

The rapper has spoken before of the struggles SA faces, particularly in his 2018 hit Who Killed Senzo?

The rapper told TshisaLIVE that the song was not about spilling the tea on who shot Senzo, but rather using him as a metaphor for wider issues.

Like Senzo's murder, poverty, education and equal opportunities also haven't been addressed.

“It was my way of speaking about issues. About black people not living well and not being in a situation where we want to be. The struggles we face. There were people who fought and died for certain ideals and that was not realised.

“I can say I put all these issues on Senzo's shoulders. The question of who killed Senzo is just the tip of the iceberg. There is no justice for people in this country, at least in the full sense of how we want it.”