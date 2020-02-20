TshisaLIVE

Blaklez’s 'one more moment with Steve Biko': I’d ask him what he thinks of the SA he died for?

20 February 2020 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Blaklez spoke out.
Image: Blaklez's Instagram

“Conscious” rapper Blaklez has spoken out on the state of the nation, saying if he had one moment with struggle activist Steve Biko, he would ask him what he thought of the country he died for.

The “Steve Biko of SA hip-hop” had a Twitter Q&A sesh this week where he opened up about his music and social issues.

One fan, knowing how political Blaklez's music often is, asked him what he would ask his hero if he had the chance.

“I'd ask him what he thinks of the SA he died for,” Blaklez responded.

He said that people should all be humanitarians and work together to build society.

The muso also spoke on SA hip-hop, saying the biggest change he hopes to see is rappers “learn to coexist and respect each other”.

The rapper has spoken before of the struggles SA faces, particularly in his 2018 hit Who Killed Senzo?

The rapper told TshisaLIVE that the song was not about spilling the tea on who shot Senzo, but rather using him as a metaphor for wider issues.

Like Senzo's murder, poverty, education and equal opportunities also haven't been addressed.

“It was my way of speaking about issues. About black people not living well and not being in a situation where we want to be. The struggles we face. There were people who fought and died for certain ideals and that was not realised.

“I can say I put all these issues on Senzo's shoulders. The question of who killed Senzo is just the tip of the iceberg. There is no justice for people in this country, at least in the full sense of how we want it.”

