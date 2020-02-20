TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | Viewers can’t get over 'Rea Tsotella’s' King of empty promises

20 February 2020 - 11:24 By Chrizelda Kekana
Moshe Ndiki is the Wednesday host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Moshe Ndiki is the Wednesday host of 'Rea Tsotella'.
Image: Via Instagram

Rea Tsotella viewers were appalled when they met an alleged con man who had scammed an elderly couple, but the man didn't seem to mind that he had “practically” destroyed their lives.

Moshe was tasked with helping an elderly woman get her money back after a contractor allegedly ran away with her deposit. After several attempts to get her money failed, the woman's last resort was Rea Tsotella, but even they faced difficulties.

The alleged scammer, who called himself King, kept evading questions and threw everybody but himself under the bus. When they asked him when he planned to return the money, he straight up told them he didn't have it.

Everybody, including tweeps, were heartbroken on Ma's behalf and King did not care even a lil bit!

MORE

IN MEMES | 'Rea Tsotella' fans give props to Moshe for his professionalism

Moshe handled that situation like a pro!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

IN MEMES | #ReaTsotella fans want Bishop gone: He never solves anything!

'This is not the show I was expecting'
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

IN MEMES | 'Rea Tsotella's' Tebogo has mashonisa troubles

Gogo was heartbroken by her son's addictions
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

'Rea Tsotella' ma has the internet fuming

Host Bishop Makamu also saw flames
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  3. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? TshisaLIVE
  5. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.
How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
X