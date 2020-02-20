IN MEMES | Viewers can’t get over 'Rea Tsotella’s' King of empty promises

Rea Tsotella viewers were appalled when they met an alleged con man who had scammed an elderly couple, but the man didn't seem to mind that he had “practically” destroyed their lives.

Moshe was tasked with helping an elderly woman get her money back after a contractor allegedly ran away with her deposit. After several attempts to get her money failed, the woman's last resort was Rea Tsotella, but even they faced difficulties.

The alleged scammer, who called himself King, kept evading questions and threw everybody but himself under the bus. When they asked him when he planned to return the money, he straight up told them he didn't have it.

Everybody, including tweeps, were heartbroken on Ma's behalf and King did not care even a lil bit!