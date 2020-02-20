Lady Zamar on being ‘replaced by Sha Sha’: Why can’t women be great on their own?

Lady Zamar has come out guns blazing after a social media user said she had been “replaced” by hit amapiano vocalist Sha Sha.

Lady Zamar clapped back at the user after he said she was being replaced just like she had replaced Bucie when she first entered the music scene.

Known for many hit house songs, Lady Zamar set the record straight, saying there was enough space for everyone in SA to coexist and do their thing.

“Let me help you do the math. There are over 50 million people living in SA and six billion people in the world ... There is enough for everyone. There is space for everyone.