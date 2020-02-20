Mmabatho Montsho pens scathing letter to Cyril Ramaphosa

Filmmaker Mmabatho Montsho has written a scathing open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, spitting fire at the apparent “disregard” for the country's creatives he showed by not prioritising the arts in his Sona speech.

This after the president congratulated Mmabatho on Twitter for scooping the Best Short Film award at the 2020 Worldwide Women’s Film Festival for her film The Award Ceremony.

“South African creatives are relentlessly making their mark on the world stage and they continue to make us proud. Mmabatho Montsho’s short film, The Award Ceremony came back with a Best Short Film award at the 2020 Worldwide Women’s Film Festival. We celebrate this achievement,” he tweeted.

Mmabatho used the opportunity to reply and air a number of grievances performers have had for a while.

“Upon seeing your tweet congratulating our film, The Award Ceremony for its international win for Best Short Film at The Worldwide Women’s Film Festival, I spoke with some of my colleagues so that the response is collective,” Mmabatho introduced her letter.

The filmmaker went on to list some of the biggest issues she and her fellow directors, actors and performers, in general, have been faced with.

“Women in the industry still have no recourse regarding sexual harassment and exclusion. There is nowhere to report sexual harassment, intimidation, and exclusion based on gender.

“In short, we reach these milestones you celebrate against incredible odds. Please celebrate us by attending to our grievances,” Mmabatho said.

Mmabatho also levelled some steep accusations against pay channel M-Net.

“MNET continues to exploit creatives off our intellectual property - our ideas - precisely what makes us storytellers and creatives. We are also aware of the disparity in production budgets between channels with black content (eg. Mzansi) and white content (eg. Kyknet).”