Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament

DJ Maphorisa is convinced there isn't a media-savvy soul in Mzansi who doesn't know who he is. Why? Because EFF leader Julius Malema mentioned his hit song, Phoyisa, in one of his latest viral utterances.

If the yanos bus left you in December and you failed to catch up in January, when DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small came back to collect the second load, then, nah fam, you need to do better.

Surely you caught the vibe in parliament when Juju threw in a young shout-out to the boy.

“I guess the whole Sauta (SA) knows me now,” said Maphorisa.

Listen to the shout-out below.