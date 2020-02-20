Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament
DJ Maphorisa is convinced there isn't a media-savvy soul in Mzansi who doesn't know who he is. Why? Because EFF leader Julius Malema mentioned his hit song, Phoyisa, in one of his latest viral utterances.
If the yanos bus left you in December and you failed to catch up in January, when DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small came back to collect the second load, then, nah fam, you need to do better.
Surely you caught the vibe in parliament when Juju threw in a young shout-out to the boy.
“I guess the whole Sauta (SA) knows me now,” said Maphorisa.
Listen to the shout-out below.
Current Affairs 😂 Phoyisa @Julius_S_Malema 🙏🏾— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 20, 2020
Scorpion Kings Live At Sun Arena 11 April
get your tickets here 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾https://t.co/pEPbsBcgJi pic.twitter.com/3xhzlxQaRl
I guess the whole Sauta knows me now— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 20, 2020
Who Love Phoyisa ? pic.twitter.com/In5b8xgH9o
Maphorisa is one of SA's most successful music-makers and he knows it. Plus, no matter how cocky he seems, he has receipts to back up his pride, because he's the main man behind some of SA's biggest songs in the past decade.
It also looks as if he's planning to make the most out of this decade and, unlike most celebs, is not closing the doors behind him — he's opening them for others to secure the bag.
Twitter has praised him for opening up the industry.
its starting to breathe fresh air https://t.co/LVSKwbOAgD— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 15, 2020