TshisaLIVE

Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying

20 February 2020 - 07:00 By Masego Seemela
Sophie Lichaba has explained why she renewed her wedding vows with her husband.
Sophie Lichaba has explained why she renewed her wedding vows with her husband.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Three years after they got married, actress Sophie Lichaba has revealed that her businessman husband, Max Lichaba, still gets messages from women saying he is foolish to be with her.

After all the trials they have been through, the couple renewed their vows this past week with a new set of rings to prove their love stood the test of time.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Sophie said she appreciated that her man was by her side, even after being mocked for being with her.

Since opening up about her struggle with diabetes, Sophie revealed that Max still received messages from women saying he was foolish to stay with her as she was going to die.

“My husband is still getting messages from silly women saying, 'That woman is not for you, she's dying'. But I am better, so you understand it's a constant fight with the world too.”

The actress said her marriage had good and hard times, but was tearful with joy when she reflected on the memories she shared with her husband.

“It's up to you as a couple to make things work ... spending quality time will make things work. It's an open contract of love.” 

Sophie said support was what kept a marriage strong and no hurdle should be too challenging to overcome.

“Imagine a man or woman who will love you in obesity, anorexia and depression. The person you are now ... that's what it means surviving situations together as one.” 

The actress said she was happy that her husband meant everything he said when he married her.

“We got married after just a few months of dating, literally four months and we had signed. He wanted to reassure me and our families that it was not just excitement.

“We were renewing our marriage commitment and love for each other. Committing again to what we initially committed to before God and our families.”

MORE

LISTEN | 'I literally passed out' — Sophie Lichaba on car accident, weight loss & new Lockdown role

"People who once trusted you with R10m or R5m for their projects, when they hear you are dying, why would they even give you a contract?"
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

How to watch Lockdown season 5 online

SPONSORED | The next season of your favourite prison drama is coming exclusively to Showmax
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Sophie Lichaba on 'Lockdown' will legit give you the chills

The veteran actress will play the role of Palesa, the head nurse at Kgotsong Asylum, in the fifth season of the hit prison series.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Five snaps from AKA’s weekend with his 'bae' TshisaLIVE
  2. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE
  3. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA: I’ve been single since 2019. What was I supposed to do? Inform you? TshisaLIVE
  5. Pebetsi Matlaila's nanny problems: I'm now CCMA's most wanted TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How safe is your Nissan? Crash test reveals all
Plane battles storm winds to land at Heathrow Airport
X