Young Thug on Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter: God doesn't make mistakes

20 February 2020 - 18:00 By Masego Seemela
Young Thug doesn't agree with Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old child, Zaya, coming out as a transgender girl.
Image: Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

American rapper Young Thug has weighed in on actress Gabrielle Union and basketball star Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old child Zaya coming out as a transgender girl, telling his followers that God doesn't make mistakes.

Last week, the couple supported Zaya for coming out.

The LGBTQ+ community praised the couple for being accepting parents, but Young Thug felt otherwise.

“All I wanna say to Dwyane son is God don't make mistakes, but hey, live your true self."

The Pick Up The Phone hitmaker later deleted the tweet amid an outcry, but tweeted: “You’re God's best creation."

Social media was infuriated by the comment and flooded TLs with reactions.

Wade recently opened up about fatherhood for an upcoming ESPN documentary, D. Wade: Life Unexpected, which will air on Sunday. 

He also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recalled the day his 12-year-old came home and wanted to talk about gender identity.

“So once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home — I don’t know if everyone knows, originally named Zion; Zion, born as a boy — came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.”

He said he and Gabrielle then set out to educate themselves on the ways in which they could support their child. 

