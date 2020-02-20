Young Thug on Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter: God doesn't make mistakes

American rapper Young Thug has weighed in on actress Gabrielle Union and basketball star Dwyane Wade's 12-year-old child Zaya coming out as a transgender girl, telling his followers that God doesn't make mistakes.

Last week, the couple supported Zaya for coming out.

The LGBTQ+ community praised the couple for being accepting parents, but Young Thug felt otherwise.

“All I wanna say to Dwyane son is God don't make mistakes, but hey, live your true self."

The Pick Up The Phone hitmaker later deleted the tweet amid an outcry, but tweeted: “You’re God's best creation."