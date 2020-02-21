TshisaLIVE

'Lala bona come to the studio' - Maphorisa wants to work with DJ Zinhle

“Lala bona come to the studio I want to see something Quick Quick'

21 February 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
DJ Maphorisa plans to work with DJ Zinhle on a song.
DJ Maphorisa plans to work with DJ Zinhle on a song.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Amapiano lovers are in meltdown mode after Lawd Porry revealed his plans to work with Africa's number one female DJ, DJ Zinhle.

The Lawd of the hits announced his intentions on Twitter, telling Zinhle she needed to come to the studio.

This was after Africa's number one DJ expressed her love for Amapiano songs.

Seeing it as an opportunity for a young collabo, Maphorisa quickly jumped on Zinhle's tweet, replying, saying he wanted to see what would happen when they collaborated on a song.

“Lala bona come to the studio I want to see something Quick Quick,” he tweeted.

Surprised by Maphorisa's interest in a collaboration, Zinhle said she would hit him up.

To prove it wasn't all a dream, Maphorisa and Zinhle both shared screenshots of a real video call between them.

Fans were freaking out at the prospect and soon the internet was flooded with comments.

X