'Lala bona come to the studio' - Maphorisa wants to work with DJ Zinhle

Amapiano lovers are in meltdown mode after Lawd Porry revealed his plans to work with Africa's number one female DJ, DJ Zinhle.

The Lawd of the hits announced his intentions on Twitter, telling Zinhle she needed to come to the studio.

This was after Africa's number one DJ expressed her love for Amapiano songs.

Seeing it as an opportunity for a young collabo, Maphorisa quickly jumped on Zinhle's tweet, replying, saying he wanted to see what would happen when they collaborated on a song.

“Lala bona come to the studio I want to see something Quick Quick,” he tweeted.