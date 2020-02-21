TshisaLIVE

Metro FM apologises after playing unedited version of Cassper's song

21 February 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Mo Flava faced criticism after he played an unedited version of Cassper Nyovest's Malome song.
Image: Via Mo Flava's Instagram

Metro FM has apologised after social media users slammed the station for playing an unclean version of Cassper Nyovest's hit song Malome.

Fans were left in shock on Thursday morning after the song played live on air during a singalong segment.

Breakfast show host Mo Flava invited listeners to send through voice notes of them singing the song. But it all took a turn for the worse when a few swear words from the rapper's song were played.

Listeners were left in a young meltdown and took to social media demanding that Mo apologise for the moemish.

Mo didn't immediately apologise when the song ended, but, after being inundated with complaints, told listeners that it was down to a technical glitch. He was, however, not available for comment when contacted by TshisaLIVE.

When approached for comment, SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “The SABC can confirm the incident which took place this morning and as a responsible public broadcaster which is guided by the BCCSA we regret the incident and reiterate the apology which was offered by Mo Flava on air this morning.

“There are systems in place to ensure that all the content which is broadcast on our platforms is checked and this isolated incident is highly regrettable”.

