Metro FM apologises after playing unedited version of Cassper's song

Metro FM has apologised after social media users slammed the station for playing an unclean version of Cassper Nyovest's hit song Malome.

Fans were left in shock on Thursday morning after the song played live on air during a singalong segment.

Breakfast show host Mo Flava invited listeners to send through voice notes of them singing the song. But it all took a turn for the worse when a few swear words from the rapper's song were played.

Listeners were left in a young meltdown and took to social media demanding that Mo apologise for the moemish.