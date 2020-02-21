OPINION | If the industry 'blacklists' Gabi T over #SoWhatIamPregrant, we'll know they hate women...

The #Sowhatimpregnant campaign really took off but only a few men lent their support. That for me was heartbreaking. Because really… why are they quiet?

Is it not men that impregnate women? Are these struggling women not their wives, girlfriends, sisters, friends, respected colleagues, fellow artists, etc.?

I ask this because I know women can share all they want about the issues they face but even after a successful campaign, the power – unfortunately – mostly continues to lie with the big boss at work.

The big boss is probably a man. It’s not how it should be but the reality is that men are the lawmakers, the CEOs, the ones with enough power to turn things around for women.

I take the men to task today. The atrocious things that happen to pregnant women anywhere happen because of a lack of proper policies but also because men initiate, perpetuate or allow them to happen.

Alternatively, they are done by women looking to impress men or adhere to rules made by men. The way I see it is a woman in her right mind wouldn’t intentionally compromise other women in this way.

Pregnant women continue to face ongoing difficulties because somehow men decided that since they only sow the seed, when women speak about injustices against pregnant women, they will sit it out.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am not saying I expect men to personally understand the biological, emotional and physical changes that conceiving a baby brings to a woman. What they need to do is empathise because currently in most spaces the director, head scriptwriter, producer, head of the channel is a man.

Unfair treatment of pregnant women isn’t a conversation you should be sitting out of. Where you have influence, as a man, speak up and change what needs to be changed. This isn’t a crisis that will be solved only by women, so where you can lend the women your voice, do so selflessly.

After all, women carry your children and they do it selflessly.