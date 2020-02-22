TshisaLIVE

Damn! Bontle Modiselle’s post-baby body 'snapback' is everything

22 February 2020 - 14:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Bontle Moloi's snapback game has been more than impressive.
Bontle Moloi's snapback game has been more than impressive.
Image: Instagram/Bontle Moloi

It may be good genes, age-old traditions or just eating well, but whatever it is that uMama ka Afrika - aka Bontle Moloi (neé Modiselle) - is doing has put her snapback game over the top, and Mzansi is here for it!

After having a baby, having a lean and mean physique isn't always a priority. And while the modern-day women is working hard to crush the expectation to "snapback" like she didn't just carry life for 40 weeks, that doesn't mean it will go unnoticed when it does happen.

How does sis already have muscles to show off after giving birth just a little over three months ago?

"Bring on the swelling, discoloration, the stretch marks, soft spots and cellulite - I’m not immune," she wrote on her Instagram.

"Let me have a field day with the sleepless nights, the countless nappy changes and random cries, trying to figure out what she needs. Let me fall in love with the newer imperfections my body has inherited.

"These are the vain concerns I’d trade in any day for my baby, who I now get to stare at, hold, kiss and love unconditionally ... The approach remains the same - go into each day with courage, with love, resilience and knowing that I am able! I will continue to dance through it all."

Without saying it directly, Bontle has hinted that her secret ingredient is dance.

Credit must be given where it's due: sis Bontle's snapback game is on serious steroids!

READ MORE:

SNAPS | Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly share first pics of their daughter

And her name is Afrika Bonita Lerato Moloi.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Bontle Modiselle opens up about suffering two miscarriages before Afrika's birth

Bontle Modiselle is loving every moment as a new mom after facing painful challenges.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Bontle and Priddy release 'culturally proud' Rick Jade's 'Sweetie Lavo' music video

'We wanted to showcase our tradition, to educate the audience on the cultural background of what takes place in a South African Traditional wedding'
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  2. Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying TshisaLIVE
  3. Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament TshisaLIVE
  4. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  5. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X