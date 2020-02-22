Linda Mtoba: Bringing life into this cruel world is a constant prayer
Actress Linda Mtoba is a glowing and protective mother, who prays her child will be protected in “this cruel world”.
The River star, like many, is worried about raising her daughter in a society that can be dangerous.
On Twitter at the weekend, she said: “I pray so much over my daughter. I pray she lives a fulfilled life, that she may never know great sorrow or hurt ... May she keep her health and limbs. Bringing life into this cruel world is constant [prayer],” she wrote.
The actress later shared her thoughts on the justice system, saying she had little faith in the police.
But I feel effort also lacks. There’s no passion for it even if there was it dies cause of the system.
Linda is not the only celeb in SA who is concerned about her child's safety.
AKA told his fans he was afraid for his little girl’s safety after 20-year-old Nicholas Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in 2018. Ninow was sentenced to life behind bars for the rape and five years for drug possession.
“As a father, this whole Dros rapist saga is heartbreaking and scary. I fear for my own daughter’s safety and what kind of world she has to grow up in. It’s so messed up, man, so so messed up,” he said in a tweet during the trial.
Actress Bontle Modiselle also shared her fears after the brutal murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana last year.
“As beautiful as the thought of mothering may be, bringing life into this world, in SA in particular, in this particular time, is the scariest reality,” she told fans.