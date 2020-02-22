TshisaLIVE

Linda Mtoba: Bringing life into this cruel world is a constant prayer

22 February 2020 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Linda Mtoba has opened up about motherhood.
Linda Mtoba has opened up about motherhood.
Image: Instagram/ Linda Mtoba

Actress Linda Mtoba is a glowing and protective mother, who prays her child will be protected in “this cruel world”.

The River star, like many, is worried about raising her daughter in a society that can be dangerous.

On Twitter at the weekend, she said: “I pray so much over my daughter. I pray she lives a fulfilled life, that she may never know great sorrow or hurt ... May she keep her health and limbs. Bringing life into this cruel world is constant [prayer],” she wrote.

The actress later shared her thoughts on the justice system, saying she had little faith in the police.

Linda is not the only celeb in SA who is concerned about her child's safety.

AKA told his fans he was afraid for his little girl’s safety after 20-year-old Nicholas Ninow raped a seven-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton, Pretoria, in 2018. Ninow was sentenced to life behind bars for the rape and five years for drug possession.

“As a father, this whole Dros rapist saga is heartbreaking and scary. I fear for my own daughter’s safety and what kind of world she has to grow up in. It’s so messed up, man, so so messed up,” he said in a tweet during the trial.

Actress Bontle Modiselle also shared her fears after the brutal murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana last year.

“As beautiful as the thought of mothering may be, bringing life into this world, in SA in particular, in this particular time, is the scariest reality,” she told fans.

MORE

Linda Mtoba on being away from Bean: I cried on the inside like a winner

It can't be easy to be away from all that cuteness!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Linda Mtoba: Moms shouldn't be ashamed of breastfeeding in public

'Mommies it’s OK to breastfeed our babies in public and not feel any shame for it'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Linda Mtoba has no time for trolls crucifying her for not revealing her baby's name

'I haven’t shared it and I don’t plan on doing so'
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  2. Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying TshisaLIVE
  3. Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament TshisaLIVE
  4. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Lasizwe on love and not being invited to Somizi's wedding TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
X