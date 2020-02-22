Linda Mtoba: Bringing life into this cruel world is a constant prayer

Actress Linda Mtoba is a glowing and protective mother, who prays her child will be protected in “this cruel world”.

The River star, like many, is worried about raising her daughter in a society that can be dangerous.

On Twitter at the weekend, she said: “I pray so much over my daughter. I pray she lives a fulfilled life, that she may never know great sorrow or hurt ... May she keep her health and limbs. Bringing life into this cruel world is constant [prayer],” she wrote.