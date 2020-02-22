Maphorisa hits back at ‘Gucci-obsessed’ hate
The star left a hater dizzy with his stinging clapback
Everybody knows DJ Maphorisa lives that Gucci life, so don't be pulling up on him giving him flak for it.
The star, who has been dominating the music charts with his amapiano hits, is never scared to flex his drip.
One tweep was not impressed by it and shaded the muso.
Maphorisa left the tweep dizzy with a stinging clapback, telling him he doesn't even know where Sandton is at.
Taniel wena u dnt even know gore Sandton e kae https://t.co/z68Fg5YGFe— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 16, 2020
Maphorisa then flexed a new one, asking his followers to name their top 10 ’yanos tracks, suggesting he created them.
Please list 10 of your favorite piano songs i wanna see something 👀— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 16, 2020
Maphorisa is not here for people talking smack about him, telling fans last week he and the block button have become besties.
Just a few weeks ago, he told Mzansi to put some respect on his name.
“I might not show it. but trust me. I am a big deal,” he wrote.
I might not show it but trust me iam a BIG DEAL pic.twitter.com/8tyYYnv2V7— LawdOfTheHits LOTH (@DjMaphorisa) February 3, 2020
He repeated the claim in an interview with Zkhiphani, explaining that he understands why people underestimate him, but they need to get it correct.
“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now, so I have to always remind people that, 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly',”