TshisaLIVE

Maphorisa hits back at ‘Gucci-obsessed’ hate

The star left a hater dizzy with his stinging clapback

22 February 2020 - 16:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Maphorisa is ready to block the haters, but also threw shade.
DJ Maphorisa is ready to block the haters, but also threw shade.
Image: Via DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram

Everybody knows DJ Maphorisa lives that Gucci life, so don't be pulling up on him giving him flak for it.

The star, who has been dominating the music charts with his amapiano hits, is never scared to flex his drip.

One tweep was not impressed by it and shaded the muso.

Maphorisa left the tweep dizzy with a stinging clapback, telling him he doesn't even know where Sandton is at.

Maphorisa then flexed a new one, asking his followers to name their top 10 ’yanos tracks, suggesting he created them.

Maphorisa is not here for people talking smack about him, telling fans last week he and the block button have become besties.

Just a few weeks ago, he told Mzansi to put some respect on his name.

I might not show it. but trust me. I am a big deal,” he wrote.

He repeated the claim in an interview with Zkhiphani, explaining that he understands why people underestimate him, but they need to get it correct.

“I understand. Other people don't know me. They only know me now, so I have to always remind people that, 'yo, I am a big deal. Don't take me lightly',”

MORE

Maphorisa reveals the real reason he stopped making gqom music

Maphorisa stopped doing Gqom music because of Durban producers and DJs
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH | LOL! Kabza De Small is p**sed that someone called his durag a doek

Don't come after Kabza de Small and his durag!
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away!

Yey! Bayajaiva abantu!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  2. Sophie Lichaba: Women tell my husband he's with someone who's dying TshisaLIVE
  3. Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament TshisaLIVE
  4. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  5. First peek! Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo finally shares deets about her hubby TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X