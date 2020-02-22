WATCH | From Nandos to the drip: 3 times Sho Madjozi was proudly Southy in America
Sho Madjozi is representing the country in a big way overseas, from her attire to the food she is eating,
Sho is doing things in America and has been turning heads with her unique style.
We have been stannin real hard and were ready to go into praise mode at these three moments from her trip.
Visiting the motherland — at Nandos.
It is like a piece of home, but in Chicago.
Found a Nandos in Chicago and walked in like I own the place🙈 I feel so proud 🤗🙏🏽💖🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/N9YdOeQlyp— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) February 17, 2020
Balling like an African
Sis attended the NBA All-Star Game recently, dressed in her signature pink braids.
TWO African born players made the starting lineup for the #NBAAllStar game tonight. I’m so excited!! Especially for Pascal Siakam who made Allstar for the first time 🙌🏽💖💖 pic.twitter.com/jYQe8AnFCC— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) February 16, 2020
The arrival!
Sis arrived in Chicago like a real A-lister — fancy car, chauffeur and all.
Levels!
I have arrived in Chicago for #NBAAllstar weekend with #NBAAfrica!!! 😁🤗 Guys, it’s literally FREEEEEEZING 🥶😰 pic.twitter.com/tNrSGb4E3r— #JohnCena (@ShoMadjozi) February 14, 2020