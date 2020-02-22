TshisaLIVE

WATCH | From Nandos to the drip: 3 times Sho Madjozi was proudly Southy in America

22 February 2020 - 11:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Sho Madjozi is slaying in the US.
Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sho Madjozi is representing the country in a big way overseas, from her attire to the food she is eating, 

Sho is doing things in America and has been turning heads with her unique style.

We have been stannin real hard and were ready to go into praise mode at these three moments from her trip.

Visiting the motherland — at Nandos.

It is like a piece of home, but in Chicago.

Balling like an African

Sis attended the NBA All-Star Game recently, dressed in her signature pink braids.

The arrival!

Sis arrived in Chicago like a real A-lister — fancy car, chauffeur and all. 

Levels!

