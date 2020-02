WATCH | From Nandos to the drip: 3 times Sho Madjozi was proudly Southy in America

Sho Madjozi is representing the country in a big way overseas, from her attire to the food she is eating,

Sho is doing things in America and has been turning heads with her unique style.

We have been stannin real hard and were ready to go into praise mode at these three moments from her trip.

Visiting the motherland β€” at Nandos.

It is like a piece of home, but in Chicago.