Bassie: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is teaching our kids to take up space

TV mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo is appreciative to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi for teaching young children to see their true potential.

Bassie shared her views on Zozibini through an Instagram post, after her children met Mzansi's treasure.

“Thank you for making every child see their own potential, to know that their dreams are valid and they must pursue them relentlessly.”

Bassie revealed that her children were smitten with Zozibini and excited to meet her. They also wished her well on her journey.

“Kgosi and Bontle were enamoured to meet you. Thank you for being so gracious and taking the time to take pictures with so many of us on your Zozi comes home sojourn. Go and conquer the world, honey. We are behind you every step of the way. You are loved.”