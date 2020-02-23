Bassie: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is teaching our kids to take up space
TV mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo is appreciative to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi for teaching young children to see their true potential.
Bassie shared her views on Zozibini through an Instagram post, after her children met Mzansi's treasure.
“Thank you for making every child see their own potential, to know that their dreams are valid and they must pursue them relentlessly.”
Bassie revealed that her children were smitten with Zozibini and excited to meet her. They also wished her well on her journey.
“Kgosi and Bontle were enamoured to meet you. Thank you for being so gracious and taking the time to take pictures with so many of us on your Zozi comes home sojourn. Go and conquer the world, honey. We are behind you every step of the way. You are loved.”
Our queen, the queen of the Universe @zozitunzi the one who is teaching our children to "take up space"
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Zozi reflected on the moment she was crowned as Miss Universe and said she was grateful to of all those who had supported her.
“My life has changed drastically. I mean it was like a 360-degree switch literally between seconds. One moment I was Miss South Africa, next thing Steve (Harvey) is screaming out that SA is the next Miss Universe.
“From that moment everything changed. My life will literally never be the same again. It’s not even a year thing. It was also a change for South Africans, for Africans and the world celebrated that moment.”