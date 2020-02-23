TshisaLIVE

Bassie: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is teaching our kids to take up space

23 February 2020 - 16:00 By Masego Seemela
Basetsana Kumalo talks about Zozibini Tunzi being a good example for young children.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

TV mogul and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo is appreciative to Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi for teaching young children to see their true potential.  

Bassie shared her views on Zozibini through an Instagram post, after her children met Mzansi's treasure.

“Thank you for making every child see their own potential, to know that their dreams are valid and they must pursue them relentlessly.”

Bassie revealed that her children were smitten with Zozibini and excited to meet her. They also wished her well on her journey.

“Kgosi and Bontle were enamoured to meet you. Thank you for being so gracious and taking the time to take pictures with so many of us on your Zozi comes home sojourn. Go and conquer the world, honey. We are behind you every step of the way. You are loved.”

View this post on Instagram

Our queen, the queen of the Universe @zozitunzi the one who is teaching our children to ”take up space” is my #WomanCrushWednesday thank you for making every child see their own potential, to know that their dreams are valid and they must pursue them relentlessly. Kgosi and Bontle were enamored to meet you. Thank you for being so gracious and taking the time to take pictures with so many of us on your #zozicomeshome sojourn, go and conquer the world honey. We are behind you every step of the way. You are loved. ♥️. . Irish Travel Blessing: May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face, and rains fall soft upon your fields. And until we meet again, May God hold you in the palm of His hand. May good luck be with you Wherever you go, and your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow. May your days be many and your troubles be few, May all God’s blessings descend upon you, May peace be within you, May your heart be strong, May you find what you’re seeking wherever you roam. May you have the hindsight to know where you’ve been the foresight to know where you’re going and the insight to know when you’re going too far.

A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) on

Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Zozi reflected on the moment she was crowned as Miss Universe and said she was grateful to of all those who had supported her.

“My life has changed drastically. I mean it was like a 360-degree switch literally between seconds. One moment I was Miss South Africa, next thing Steve (Harvey) is screaming out that SA is the next Miss Universe.

“From that moment everything changed. My life will literally never be the same again. It’s not even a year thing. It was also a change for South Africans, for Africans and the world celebrated that moment.”

