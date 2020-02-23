Brenda puts herself first ahead of her 40th birthday: Choose you at all times
Actress Brenda Ngxoli has made a promise to herself to have guilt-free fun, now that she's about to turn 40.
Brenda shared her wishes for her 40th on Instagram, saying she was going to choose to love herself more.
“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the official countdown to my 40th Bday. The big four zero. I have made a promise to myself to have guilt-free fun, free fun, choose me, love me, forgive me.”
Brenda said she was going to start putting herself first and was going to love herself unconditionally.
“Ewe wethu it's me, me, me! Let me try put me first and see what happens.
“It is said that unconditional self-love leads to internal peace and wellbeing. If I'm okay inside then I don't see how it cannot transcend to Buitekant Street. Choose you at all times.”
Turning a year older isn't the only thing Brenda is happy about.
She recently bagged a nomination for the Best Supporting Actress in the South African Film and Television Awards.
Excited that she had been nominated, Brenda took the time to congratulate her fellow nominees, the veteran actresses Pamela Nomvete and Lorcia Cooper.