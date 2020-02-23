TshisaLIVE

It's not that deep! Lasizwe defends Khanyi Mbau after she made him 'lighter'

23 February 2020 - 11:59 By Chrizelda Kekana
Lasizwe and Khanyi are famous siblings.
Lasizwe and Khanyi are famous siblings.
Image: Instagram/Lasizwe

Lasizwe jumped on the TL to prove that blood is thicker than Twitter clout after his sister Khanyi Mbau edited a picture they took together to make her brother lighter and to give him a slimmer nose.

Fans were up in arms after Khanyi went all Dr. 90210 on Lasizwe's nose, in addition to making him a shade lighter. Her “surgical” skills, or rather photo editing skills, left some tweeps properly touched.

Check out some of the initial reactions to the moemish.

However, Lasizwe quickly shut down the “outrage”.

He said people filtered pictures all the time and it wasn't a big deal.

I don’t get the hype around the picture my sister and I posted. Let’s not throw bricks at each other when we all live in glass houses. I’m sure most of us have insecurities we wish to cover forever. Cut us some slack. At the end of the day, we all use filters.”

After Lasizwe basically said “it's not that deep guys!", tweeps backed off into their corners.

Also ... if Khanyi will sponsor him, it seems like Lasizwe is willing to go under the knife.

MORE

Khanyi Mbau wants to bring back the good old days with new single

"There's no great songs like before."
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Khanyi Mbau's steamy new music video with Tebogo will leave you sweating

Mzansi was never ready!
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Khanyi Mbau talks about marriage & motherhood

"No wedding bells anytime soon, I believe that having a companion doesn't really mean you have to get married"
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  3. Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Penny Lebyane and Boy Mamabolo's GBV Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE
  5. Actor Joe Kazadi sets the record straight: I’m a single father TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X