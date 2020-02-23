It's not that deep! Lasizwe defends Khanyi Mbau after she made him 'lighter'
Lasizwe jumped on the TL to prove that blood is thicker than Twitter clout after his sister Khanyi Mbau edited a picture they took together to make her brother lighter and to give him a slimmer nose.
Fans were up in arms after Khanyi went all Dr. 90210 on Lasizwe's nose, in addition to making him a shade lighter. Her “surgical” skills, or rather photo editing skills, left some tweeps properly touched.
Check out some of the initial reactions to the moemish.
A lighter shade & nose job on Lasizwe. God really failed Khanyi Mbau for making her black. https://t.co/vijpwMkCYe— Kingducer (@SaMmapago) February 17, 2020
Khanyi went and did some DR 90219 work on Lasizwe’s nose 😂😂😂😂💔 https://t.co/T5CJWOHHl1— Ⓜ️AK (@MAKHATHINI_M) February 17, 2020
Khanyi Mbau hates herself.— #BlackLivesMatter🇿🇦 (@Khumalo_Nel) February 17, 2020
She hates her Blackness.
She hates Black features.
I feel so bad for her poor Black daughter.
The complex that Black girl will have 😢
I hope LaSizwe takes her to task..
LaSizwe should be super offended that her BFF did this to his African nose. https://t.co/eFyCml2GrQ
However, Lasizwe quickly shut down the “outrage”.
He said people filtered pictures all the time and it wasn't a big deal.
“I don’t get the hype around the picture my sister and I posted. Let’s not throw bricks at each other when we all live in glass houses. I’m sure most of us have insecurities we wish to cover forever. Cut us some slack. At the end of the day, we all use filters.”
After Lasizwe basically said “it's not that deep guys!", tweeps backed off into their corners.
Also ... if Khanyi will sponsor him, it seems like Lasizwe is willing to go under the knife.
Thanks for the nose job @MbauReloaded ! Ngicela iMali for a real one https://t.co/823WiU3pPc— Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) February 18, 2020