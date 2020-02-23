It's not that deep! Lasizwe defends Khanyi Mbau after she made him 'lighter'

Lasizwe jumped on the TL to prove that blood is thicker than Twitter clout after his sister Khanyi Mbau edited a picture they took together to make her brother lighter and to give him a slimmer nose.

Fans were up in arms after Khanyi went all Dr. 90210 on Lasizwe's nose, in addition to making him a shade lighter. Her “surgical” skills, or rather photo editing skills, left some tweeps properly touched.

Check out some of the initial reactions to the moemish.