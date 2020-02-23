TshisaLIVE

Mihlali Ndamase on black tax: 'I no longer just work for myself'

23 February 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mihlali Ndamase spoke candidly about her personal life.
Mihlali Ndamase spoke candidly about her personal life.
Image: Instagram/Mihlali Ndamase

Mihlali Ndamase, like many South Africans, is responsible, at a young age, for looking after her siblings and other family members.

The beauty vlogger and influencer occasionally lets fans in on her personal life and at the  weekend opened up about supporting her family.

In a social media thread, Mihlali said: “I'm 24, looking after my baby cousin, who is in her first year of university, while preparing to put my baby sister through school very soon.”

She said she didn't expect God to give her these responsibilities so soon, but was grateful to be able to help.

I no longer just work for myself, which motivates me to push harder,” she added.

Fans soon flooded her social media post, pointing out their family responsibilities.

Mihlali isn't the only celeb to speak on black tax.

Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa told TshisaLIVE last year that he looked after his siblings after his parents' death.

“I grew up without a mom and dad, and when I started working I had to start looking after my siblings. Even today, I look after my siblings. When you start working you want to better the situation at home, but at the same time now have your own responsibilities.”

MORE

Mihlali Ndamase on people thinking being an influencer is easy

It ain't easy turning a social media following into cash on these streets.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

LISTEN | Mihlali Ndamase gives us the 411 on her relationship status

This interview has all the answers you've been asking for about Mihlali...
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Mihlali details horrific food poisoning episode: I thought I was gonna die

'Listen, the amount of pain I was in last night had me feeling dizzy'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  2. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  3. Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament TshisaLIVE
  4. Inside Penny Lebyane and Boy Mamabolo's GBV Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE
  5. Actor Joe Kazadi sets the record straight: I’m a single father TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X