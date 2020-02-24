Bahumi on Somhale wedding: I finally know that my dad is happy

Somizi's daughter and actress, Bahumi left guests at her dad's traditional wedding in tears when she revealed how he had struggled to look for love but found it in the arms of Mohale.

Fans got to see how the couple journeyed to their big day when part one of Somizi & Mohale: The Union premiered on Showmax on Monday.

In a touching moment during the episode, an overwhelmed Bahumi Madisakwane opened up about her father's search for love.

"There have been many times I'd see my father and I'd see that he wants to be happy. You could see that he's trying to seek for this happiness and it's very difficult for him to find it, especially in this industry that he's in," she said.

"To finally see him ... and finally know that he is happy - you [Mohale] make him happy - oh my goodness, this is a very very beautiful moment for me.”