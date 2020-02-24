TshisaLIVE

Boity Thulo gets real about her weight gain: I’m very insecure about it

24 February 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Boity says her weight gain gave her sleepless nights.
Boity says her weight gain gave her sleepless nights.
Image: Boity/Instagram

In the lead up to the making of TV star Boity Thulo's reality show, she was petrified of being cyberbullied over her weight gain. 

In an interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her hectic work schedule left little or no time for gym, which resulted in her gaining weight. 

“Last year I didn’t post any bikini pictures because I was feeling fat and my clothes really didn’t fit. People who say ‘a little bit of weight gain’ are being kind. I’ve gained a lot of weight. My mom even disses me a few times on the show about it.

“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back," she revealed.

Boity has been at the top of the list of Mzansi's sexiest celebs since she burst onto the scene.

Moghel was even voted Mzansi's Sexiest Woman back in 2011. So no matter how multi-talented she is, Boity knows  her sexy body is a big part of her brand.

In fact, about three years ago, Boity branched into business and launched her own weight-loss pill. And who can forget the nude photo shoot the rapper did for a magazine in 2014? 

However, being known for her stunning figure (and all her other talents) had the social media wolves circling when she gained a few unwanted kilos.   

Soon Boity's DMs were flooded with messages about her weight gain, but she's decided to tackle the situation head-on. 

"Yes, guys, I’m fully aware that I’ve gained weight. It happens. My work schedule has become intense and I fell off. But I’m back at it.And the #SummerBodyGoals journey continues." she recently tweeted.

Boity's army of fans have fiercely defended her against body-shaming trolls. 

For die-hard fans, Boity still looks sizzling hot. And, this pic is all the proof you need.

View this post on Instagram

Still... 😏👑

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Boity ready to open up about her 'spiritual journey' on reality show

Boity is ready to spill more about her spiritual life and her calling as a sangoma.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Boity has loads of music to drop, but has some 'record label issues'

'Things are taking long, but, you know, everything will be fine eventually and you will get all the music that is ready'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

POLL | Boity's reality show debuts on Wednesday, what do you want to see?

The wait is over
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

The countdown to Boity's reality show has begun

‘You'll see more interactions with my mom. You'll see how I tackle the world of music’
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Penny Lebyane and Boy Mamabolo's GBV Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE
  3. Maphorisa hits back at ‘Gucci-obsessed’ hate TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  5. Actor Joe Kazadi sets the record straight: I’m a single father TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X