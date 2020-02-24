Boity Thulo gets real about her weight gain: I’m very insecure about it

In the lead up to the making of TV star Boity Thulo's reality show, she was petrified of being cyberbullied over her weight gain.

In an interview with Drum magazine, Boity said her hectic work schedule left little or no time for gym, which resulted in her gaining weight.

“Last year I didn’t post any bikini pictures because I was feeling fat and my clothes really didn’t fit. People who say ‘a little bit of weight gain’ are being kind. I’ve gained a lot of weight. My mom even disses me a few times on the show about it.

“It’s something I’m very insecure about. I even got rid of my scale when I saw how much weight I gained. But I’m working on getting my body back," she revealed.

Boity has been at the top of the list of Mzansi's sexiest celebs since she burst onto the scene.

Moghel was even voted Mzansi's Sexiest Woman back in 2011. So no matter how multi-talented she is, Boity knows her sexy body is a big part of her brand.

In fact, about three years ago, Boity branched into business and launched her own weight-loss pill. And who can forget the nude photo shoot the rapper did for a magazine in 2014?

However, being known for her stunning figure (and all her other talents) had the social media wolves circling when she gained a few unwanted kilos.

Soon Boity's DMs were flooded with messages about her weight gain, but she's decided to tackle the situation head-on.

"Yes, guys, I’m fully aware that I’ve gained weight. It happens. My work schedule has become intense and I fell off. But I’m back at it.And the #SummerBodyGoals journey continues." she recently tweeted.

Boity's army of fans have fiercely defended her against body-shaming trolls.

For die-hard fans, Boity still looks sizzling hot. And, this pic is all the proof you need.