Boity wants to be a mom: My five-year plan involves having kids
After dominating in her professional capacity as a reality TV star and musician, Boity plans to pay more attention to her personal life and become a mom in the next five years.
The star is hot property at the moment with the recent release of her reality show and told fans at the weekend that she is ready to embrace the next phase in her life.
“Lately, when I get asked, 'What’s your five-year plan?', my answer is simply motherhood. I can’t wait to have children.”
Fans are all for the TV presenter becoming a mom, with male followers even offering to be the dad.
Boity gave no indication of who the lucky dude might be, but thanked her followers for their support.
This is not the first time Boity has spoken about having kids.
In 2017, the star was snapped with a young fan. When actress Samkelo Ndlovu said Boity is going to make an awesome mother one day, the star replied: “You know my heart. I’ve always believed that motherhood is my ultimate calling. I can’t wait! Thank you, mama.”
A year earlier, she posted a snap of her holding a baby. It was captioned: “One of the things I look forward to the most is starting my own family one day. I have a feeling motherhood is my calling!”