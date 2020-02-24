Boity wants to be a mom: My five-year plan involves having kids

After dominating in her professional capacity as a reality TV star and musician, Boity plans to pay more attention to her personal life and become a mom in the next five years.

The star is hot property at the moment with the recent release of her reality show and told fans at the weekend that she is ready to embrace the next phase in her life.

“Lately, when I get asked, 'What’s your five-year plan?', my answer is simply motherhood. I can’t wait to have children.”