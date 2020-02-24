TshisaLIVE

Busiswa: Many men will defend abusers to delusional ends

24 February 2020 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Busiswa has spoken out about abuse.
Busiswa has spoken out about abuse.
Image: Instagram/ Busiswa

Musician Busiswa Gqulu has slammed men who try to explain away abuse, encouraging women to leave abusive men.

The star took to social media at the weekend to send a message to those in abusive relationships.

She said: “I'm not sure who needs to hear this but know this: Many men will defend abusers to delusional ends. See his side of the story. Try very hard to understand what you did to make him do it. These men are doing the same behind closed doors.”

“From the first slap, leave, sis. Joy awaits you,” she added.

She said too often women were called bitter and crazy when they tried to speak out.

“How many times do we hear them say 'uyahlanya' ... 'she's bitter' ... kanti. I'm wary of guys who speak like this about their exes,” she wrote.

Busiswa applauded those who had left abusive relationships, saying such men would never change.

MORE

Halala! Sho Madjozi and Busiswa make CNN top African artists list

And Busiswa’s reaction was awesome!
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Busiswa is buzzing after getting a shout-out from Halle Berry

Busiswa was SO excited by the mention
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Busiswa is on that Dolly Parton level and here's why

We'll have whatever Busiswa was having that night
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Brand new Beemer! Simz Ngema finally drives her dream car TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Penny Lebyane and Boy Mamabolo's GBV Twitter exchange TshisaLIVE
  3. Maphorisa hits back at ‘Gucci-obsessed’ hate TshisaLIVE
  4. Bonang responds to suggestions she & Zinhle should make up TshisaLIVE
  5. Actor Joe Kazadi sets the record straight: I’m a single father TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...
X